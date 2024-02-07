Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 2nd, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Suriya-Jyothika's Love Story Is No Less Than A Movie: A Look At The Couple's 25 Yrs Of Togetherness

From 7 years of dating to going beyond cultural boundaries, the love story of Suriya and Jyothika is no less than a movie. Here's the timeline.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Suriya and Jyothika
Suriya and Jyothika | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Renowned as the heartthrob of the youth and admired for her beauty and grace, lovebirds Suriya and Jyothika stand as the epitome of a fairytale love story. The celebrity couple who is due to complete their 18 years of wedding in September has found themselves in the middle of a fueling rumour about their divorce.

A look back at Suriya-Jyothika’s love story

Suriya who is the son of veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar gained immense popularity in the South film industry due to his charm and down-to-earth attitude. Despite initial struggles in his career, he impressed not only the audience but also Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, with his impeccable performances.

 

The couple's love story unfolded during the filming of Poovellam Kettupar in 1999, where Suriya who was then aspiring to make his mark met Jyothika Sadanah from Mumbai. Jyothika's dedication to learning the Tamil language for her work and her humility were found attractive by Suriya which inflamed a bond between the duo.

From dating for 7 years to exchanging vows

Their friendship blossomed and they fell in love leading to their engagement during the release of their hit film, Kaakha Kaakha. The couple had a grand wedding in 2006 following traditional Tamil customs and marked a milestone of their beautiful journey. Suriya, clad in a white silk mundu, and Jyothika, donning a pink silk saree, exchanged vows at the Park Sheraton Hotel in Chennai, surrounded by stars from the Tamil film industry and eminent political figures.

 

When Jyothika took a break to embrace her personal achievements

Jyothika took a hiatus from acting after marriage and moved from Mumbai to Chennai. The couple were then blessed with two children - Diya in 2007 and Dev in 2010. Suriya's role as a devoted husband and father is evident in his efforts to spend quality time with his family and often taking them on dates despite his hectic schedule.

Advertisement

Their love story transcends language barriers with Suriya being a Tamilian and Jyothika hailing from Mumbai. The couple has been through each other’s thick and thin for the longest time and we hope their love story continues to be the ultimate couple's goal.

Advertisement

Published February 2nd, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

10 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

11 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

13 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. When Kiara Recalled How Sidharth Proposed To Her In Shershaah Style

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Prince Harry Meets His Father, King Charles III, After Cancer Diagnosis

    World26 minutes ago

  3. HDFC Bank accepts $750 million in bids for dollar bond offerings

    Business News33 minutes ago

  4. Disney, Fox, Warner Bros Discovery to launch joint sports platform

    Business News39 minutes ago

  5. Sebastian Pinera, Former President of Chile, Dies in Helicopter Crash

    World42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement