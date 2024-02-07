Advertisement

Renowned as the heartthrob of the youth and admired for her beauty and grace, lovebirds Suriya and Jyothika stand as the epitome of a fairytale love story. The celebrity couple who is due to complete their 18 years of wedding in September has found themselves in the middle of a fueling rumour about their divorce.

A look back at Suriya-Jyothika’s love story

Suriya who is the son of veteran Tamil actor Sivakumar gained immense popularity in the South film industry due to his charm and down-to-earth attitude. Despite initial struggles in his career, he impressed not only the audience but also Bollywood's Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan, with his impeccable performances.

The couple's love story unfolded during the filming of Poovellam Kettupar in 1999, where Suriya who was then aspiring to make his mark met Jyothika Sadanah from Mumbai. Jyothika's dedication to learning the Tamil language for her work and her humility were found attractive by Suriya which inflamed a bond between the duo.

From dating for 7 years to exchanging vows

Their friendship blossomed and they fell in love leading to their engagement during the release of their hit film, Kaakha Kaakha. The couple had a grand wedding in 2006 following traditional Tamil customs and marked a milestone of their beautiful journey. Suriya, clad in a white silk mundu, and Jyothika, donning a pink silk saree, exchanged vows at the Park Sheraton Hotel in Chennai, surrounded by stars from the Tamil film industry and eminent political figures.

When Jyothika took a break to embrace her personal achievements

Jyothika took a hiatus from acting after marriage and moved from Mumbai to Chennai. The couple were then blessed with two children - Diya in 2007 and Dev in 2010. Suriya's role as a devoted husband and father is evident in his efforts to spend quality time with his family and often taking them on dates despite his hectic schedule.

Their love story transcends language barriers with Suriya being a Tamilian and Jyothika hailing from Mumbai. The couple has been through each other’s thick and thin for the longest time and we hope their love story continues to be the ultimate couple's goal.