Advertisement

Jyotika seemed to be hinting that all is well in her marriage with Suriya amid reports that the couple is planning on separating after 18 years of marriage. The actress, who will be seen in supernatural horror film Shaitaan next, dropped a video from the couple's vacation in Finland from New Year's and put a stop to rumours surrounding their relationship. In the clip, Jyotika took an ice bath in sub-zero temperatures and enjoyed sledge ride with husband Suriya among other activities.

What sparked Jyotika and Suriya's separation rumours?

Reports suggesting that Jyotika had shifted base from Chennai to Mumbai led to speculations surrounding her relationship with the Kanguva star. However, reportedly the actress clarified that work commitments and the fact that their children are studying in the city led her to temporarily shift to Mumbai. In fact, on various occasions the power couple were snapped together during outings in the city.

On Monday, Jyotika dropped a video which was a compilation of the time she spent with Suriya in Finland. They seemed to having fun in the snow as they enjoyed their time in the midst of snow-capped mountains. She captioned her post, “2024 - a year full of travel January : Finland (Arctic circle) (sic).”

What's lined up for Jyotika and Suriya?

Jyotika will be seen in supernatural horror film Shaitaan next opposite Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan. The teaser of the film directed by Vikas Bahl was released recently. The movie will be out on March 8. Suriya, on the other hand has been filming for his next Kanguva opposite Bobby Deol and Disha Patani. The film be released in multiple languages and is directed by Siva. The release date of the movie has not yet been confirmed.