Updated February 1st, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Suriya Captures The 'Essence Of Kanguva' As He Sports Modern Warlord Look In New Photo

Suriya has given fans a sneak peek at his modern avatar from the upcoming film Kanguva. In a recently released still, the actor appears ultra-modern.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Suriya in Kanguva
Suriya in Kanguva | Image:X
Suriya has given fans a sneak peek at his modern avatar from the upcoming film Kanguva. In a recently released still, the actor appears ultra-modern, breaking away from the ancient warlord look that had previously piqued audiences' interest. Suriya expressed his excitement for the new look and thanked celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker.

Suriya flaunts new look from Kanguva

Kanguva's filming has been an ongoing effort since last year. Anticipation is building as the project is set to be released in the summer. Now, the makers in a joint post with Suriya shared a still from the film featuring the actor's modern warlord look. Sharing the post, the makers wrote, "Capturing the essence of our Kanguva."

Kanguva is unquestionably Suriya's most ambitious project, with a budget three times larger than his previous box office successes, as per media reports. The producers have gone to great lengths to capitalise on the growing popularity of South Indian films in Hindi-speaking states. The producers have also cast Bollywood actor Bobby Deol as the main antagonist Udhiran. A few days ago, the filmmakers revealed Bobby Deol's character look, which revealed a menacing avatar.

Bobby Deol's appearance in Kanguva is expected to resonate with audiences in the Hindi heartland. The decision to bring Bobby Deol on board is consistent with the producers' strategic vision for expanding Kanguva's appeal beyond regional boundaries, as per reports.

More about Suriya starrer Kanguva

Kanguva is expected to set new box office records for Tamil cinema in India. Previously, producer KE Gnanavel described Kanguva as Tamil cinema's response to pan-India blockbusters such as KGF, RRR, and Baahubali. The film, directed and written by Siva, piqued the interest of moviegoers with its distinct genre and style, as depicted in the motion poster. The teaser, which revealed Suriya's intense warrior persona, raised even higher expectations. In addition to Suriya and Bobby Deol, the cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and others.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 13:46 IST

