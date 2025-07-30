Kingdom: Amid Decent Advance Bookings, Vijay Deverakonda Fans Erect 75-Foot Cutout of Actor In Hyderabad | Watch

Updated 30 July 2025 at 15:49 IST
Kingdom: The Vijay Deverakonda starrer spy-thriller will hit the big screens on July 31. The interest in the movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is high, with fans sharing assets of the film on social media in large numbers. The buzz has translated into a decent advance booking collection as well. While the bookings for the film have not begun in the Hindi-speaking belt, Kingdom is amassing a good total in Southern states and overseas. With back-to-back flops post-pandemic, Vijay Deverakonda arguably needs Kingdom to perform well at the box office.
Vijay Deverakonda fans have been widely sharing posts on Kingdom on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to increase the buzz on the actioner. Photos and videos from outside the theatres in Kerala and Hyderabad have also begun doing the rounds on social media. As per reports, a 75-ft cutout of Vijay Deverakonda has been installed outside the Sudarshan 35mm theatre in Hyderabad to create excitement about the movie. It is also being reported that the actor himself might watch the 11 am show of the movie at the cinema hall, but there is no confirmation on this yet.
Also Read: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR To Promote War 2 In Hyderabad, Will Kiara Join?
Some reports also suggest that Kingdom will most likely score the biggest opening for Vijay Deverakonda. As per Sacnilk, the advance sales for the opening day of the spy thriller movie are good. As per the trade tracking site, the film has amassed a total of ₹13 crores gross worldwide, including around ₹5 crores from overseas markets, which implies that the movie has minted nearly ₹8 crores domestically. The publication also asserted that the movie might emerge as Deverakonda's highest opener worldwide, a record currently held by Kushi (₹26 crore, globally). The Kingdom trailer was released a few days back and received a good response among netizens.
Also Read: Param Sundari Release Date: Sidharth-Janhvi's Film To Hit Screens On...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 30 July 2025 at 15:41 IST