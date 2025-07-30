Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
Advertisement

Updated 30 July 2025 at 15:49 IST

Kingdom: Amid Decent Advance Bookings, Vijay Deverakonda Fans Erect 75-Foot Cutout of Actor In Hyderabad | Watch

Kingdom: Buzz around Vijay Deverakonda starrer has been high among fans. A day before the film's release, a 75-foot cutout of the actor has been erected in Hyderabad.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Fan frenzy for Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom
Fan frenzy for Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom | Image: X

Kingdom: The Vijay Deverakonda starrer spy-thriller will hit the big screens on July 31. The interest in the movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is high, with fans sharing assets of the film on social media in large numbers. The buzz has translated into a decent advance booking collection as well. While the bookings for the film have not begun in the Hindi-speaking belt, Kingdom is amassing a good total in Southern states and overseas. With back-to-back flops post-pandemic, Vijay Deverakonda arguably needs Kingdom to perform well at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda fan frenzy begins a day before Kingdom release

Vijay Deverakonda fans have been widely sharing posts on Kingdom on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to increase the buzz on the actioner. Photos and videos from outside the theatres in Kerala and Hyderabad have also begun doing the rounds on social media. As per reports, a 75-ft cutout of Vijay Deverakonda has been installed outside the Sudarshan 35mm theatre in Hyderabad to create excitement about the movie. It is also being reported that the actor himself might watch the 11 am show of the movie at the cinema hall, but there is no confirmation on this yet.

 Also Read: Hrithik Roshan & Jr NTR To Promote War 2 In Hyderabad, Will Kiara Join?

Also Read: Tom Cruise's Dating History Amid Linkup Rumours With Ana De Armas

Some reports also suggest that Kingdom will most likely score the biggest opening for Vijay Deverakonda. As per Sacnilk, the advance sales for the opening day of the spy thriller movie are good. As per the trade tracking site, the film has amassed a total of ₹13 crores gross worldwide, including around ₹5 crores from overseas markets, which implies that the movie has minted nearly ₹8 crores domestically. The publication also asserted that the movie might emerge as Deverakonda's highest opener worldwide, a record currently held by Kushi (₹26 crore, globally). The Kingdom trailer was released a few days back and received a good response among netizens. 

Also Read: Param Sundari Release Date: Sidharth-Janhvi's Film To Hit Screens On... 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published 30 July 2025 at 15:41 IST