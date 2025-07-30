Kingdom: Amid Decent Advance Bookings, Vijay Deverakonda Fans Erect 75-Foot Cutout of Actor In Hyderabad | Watch

Kingdom: The Vijay Deverakonda starrer spy-thriller will hit the big screens on July 31. The interest in the movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is high, with fans sharing assets of the film on social media in large numbers. The buzz has translated into a decent advance booking collection as well. While the bookings for the film have not begun in the Hindi-speaking belt, Kingdom is amassing a good total in Southern states and overseas. With back-to-back flops post-pandemic, Vijay Deverakonda arguably needs Kingdom to perform well at the box office.

Vijay Deverakonda fan frenzy begins a day before Kingdom release

Vijay Deverakonda fans have been widely sharing posts on Kingdom on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram to increase the buzz on the actioner. Photos and videos from outside the theatres in Kerala and Hyderabad have also begun doing the rounds on social media. As per reports, a 75-ft cutout of Vijay Deverakonda has been installed outside the Sudarshan 35mm theatre in Hyderabad to create excitement about the movie. It is also being reported that the actor himself might watch the 11 am show of the movie at the cinema hall, but there is no confirmation on this yet.



