Taapsee Pannu Cheers For ‘Jijaji’ Nick Jonas At His Maiden Performance At Lollapalooza 2024

Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu was among the many people who attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Mumbai. The Pink actress took to her social media account to share a video of herself from the Lollapalooza music festival on January 27. Her post is now doing rounds on social media.

Taapsee Pannu cheers for jijaji

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself attending the Jonas Brothers concert at Lollapalooza. The actress shared the post along with the caption, “Jijaji Set Pe Hai”. For the unversed, Nick Jonas is married to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra which is why he has got the label of ‘National Jiju’.

Taapsee is not the only person addressing Nick Jonas as ‘jiju’. During the maiden concert of the Jonas brothers, crowds welcomed the Afterlife singer with chants. As Nick commanded the stage, the ecstatic audience could be heard in the video cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" with fervour.

Advertisement

Jonas Brother enthral Indian fans at maiden Lollapalooza concert

Taking to Instagram, Jerry x Mimi shared a video of the singer in which he was singing the Afterlife version. The singer was not alone and was joined by King, who was singing the Hindi lyrics of the song. In the video, both are seen dancing and singing together as the audience cheers for them. "OMG, OMG, he did it!!!! Maan Meri Jaan!!!" read the caption.

Advertisement

For the concert, Nick opted for a yellow co-ord set, while King was seen in a white t-shirt layered with a shining silver jacket. In another post, The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin - came together to perform for the audience, while Nick was seen in yellow, Kevin was seen in orange and Joe in blue co-ord set. In another post, The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin - came together to perform for the audience, while Nick was seen in yellow, Kevin was seen in orange and Joe in blue co-ord set.