Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Taapsee Pannu Cheers For ‘Jijaji’ Nick Jonas At His Maiden Performance At Lollapalooza 2024

Taapsee Pannu took to her social media account to share a video of attending the Jonas Brother concert at Lollapalooza held on January 27 in Mumbai.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Taapsee Pannu, Nick Jonas
File photos of Taapsee Pannu, Nick Jonas | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu was among the many people who attended the Jonas Brothers concert in Mumbai. The Pink actress took to her social media account to share a video of herself from the Lollapalooza music festival on January 27. Her post is now doing rounds on social media. 

Taapsee Pannu cheers for jijaji 

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram stories to share a video of herself attending the Jonas Brothers concert at Lollapalooza. The actress shared the post along with the caption, “Jijaji Set Pe Hai”. For the unversed, Nick Jonas is married to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra which is why he has got the label of ‘National Jiju’. 

Taapsee is not the only person addressing Nick Jonas as ‘jiju’. During the maiden concert of the Jonas brothers, crowds welcomed the Afterlife singer with chants. As Nick commanded the stage, the ecstatic audience could be heard in the video cheering and chanting "jiju, jiju" with fervour.

Advertisement

Jonas Brother enthral Indian fans at maiden Lollapalooza concert 

Taking to Instagram, Jerry x Mimi shared a video of the singer in which he was singing the Afterlife version. The singer was not alone and was joined by King, who was singing the Hindi lyrics of the song. In the video, both are seen dancing and singing together as the audience cheers for them. "OMG, OMG, he did it!!!! Maan Meri Jaan!!!" read the caption.

Advertisement

For the concert, Nick opted for a yellow co-ord set, while King was seen in a white t-shirt layered with a shining silver jacket. In another post, The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin - came together to perform for the audience, while Nick was seen in yellow, Kevin was seen in orange and Joe in blue co-ord set. In another post, The Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe and Kevin - came together to perform for the audience, while Nick was seen in yellow, Kevin was seen in orange and Joe in blue co-ord set. 

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 15:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

15 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'Real NCP' Case Reaches SC; Sharad Pawar to Address PC at 3PM | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  3. Saudi Aramco mulls investment in Indian companies

    Business News10 minutes ago

  4. Hamilton's ex-teammate breaks silence on sensational Ferrari move

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Dealer financing among Maruti Suzuki's key Tier-2, Tier-3 strategies

    Business News11 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement