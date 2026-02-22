Taapsee Pannu Speaks Out About ‘Embarrassing’ Demands In Film Industry, Reveals Actresses Are Pressured Over What They Wear | Image: X

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting her latest released film Assi. During one such promotional interview with Shubhankar Mishra on YouTube, she got candid about the uncomfortable and often awkward situations female actors face while working in the south.

During an interview on Shubhankar Mishra’s YouTube podcast, Taapsee Pannu revealed that some directors in Tamil and Telugu cinema ask heroines to wear padded bras to enhance their on-screen appearance. She added that such suggestions often shift the audience’s focus to a particular part of the body.

When asked why Bhojpuri and South Indian films focus so much on the navel in song sequences, Taapsee said she has often tried to understand this trend herself.

She reportedly said in hindi, “South mein bhi bola jaata hai ke wear padded bra. And problem yeh ho jaati hai ke set pe ke director kisko bole yeh baat kyunki set pe ladkiyan hi ginti ki ek ya do hain. Ab woh assistant director ko bole phir AD styling team ko ya hair team ki didi ko bole, ir woh aake ladki ko bole” (In the South, they sometimes say, ‘wear a padded bra.’ The problem then becomes who the director should even convey this to on set, because there are usually only one or two women present. So the director tells the assistant director, the AD then passes it on to the styling team or a female member from the hair team, and eventually the message reaches the actress.)

Taapsee further said, “Aur aap socho kitna embarrassing hoga ke set pe ek gaane ke shoot mein kissko beech mein uthke jana hai, aur sab wahin dekh rahe ke acha kya difference hua.”(Just imagine how embarrassing it would be on a set during a song shoot – someone has to get up and leave midway while everyone is watching, wondering what difference it made. Then they say they still can’t see any difference, so you’re asked to go back and change again… This is what happens.)

Meanwhile, Taapsee has returned to cinemas with Assi, a courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film also features Kani Kusruti in a leading role.