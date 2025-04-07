Tahira Kashyap's Breast Cancer Relapses After 7 Years, A Look At Celebs Who Were Diagoned With Disease Twice

Ayushmann Khurrana's wife, Tahira Kashyap has shared with her fans that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer once again. She shared the news on Instagram today, April 7, to mark World Health Day. Tahira, who is a director, writer, and producer, was first diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago. After undergoing treatment, she was later declared cancer-free.

In her latest Instagram post, Tahira lauded those who are currently cancer-free to go for regular screenings. Her caption read, "Seven year itch or the power of regular screening—it's a perspective, I had like to go with the latter and suggest the same for everyone who needs to get regular mammograms. Round 2 for me... I still got this (sic)."

Fans have been flooding her post with heartwarming messages, wishing her a swift recovery.

Amid this, let’s take a look at some celebrities who have bravely fought cancer twice.

Over the years silver screen celebs have openly spoken about their journeys with breast cancer, including those who’ve faced it more than once. Christina Applegate’s mother, Nancy Priddy, was diagnosed with cancer twice, while Kathy Bates dealt with ovarian cancer before facing breast cancer.

Cynthia Nixon

Cynthia Nixon with mother | Image: X

The Sex and the City star began having regular mammograms at 35—15 years earlier than generally advised—after her mother battled breast cancer twice. In 2002, at the age of 40, she received her own breast cancer diagnosis.

Kathy Bates

File photo of Kathy Bates | Image; X

Kathy Bates was diagnosed with ovarian cancer diagnosis in 2003, followed by breast cancer in 2012. She underwent a double mastectomy along with the removal of lymph nodes.

Christina Applegate

Christina Applegate | Image: X

Applegate’s mother had breast cancer too, and after receiving her own diagnosis, Applegate chose to have a double mastectomy because a BRCA1 gene mutation raised her risk of it coming back.

Mathew Knowles

Beyoncé’s father Solange Knowles | Image: X

In 2019, Beyoncé’s father Solange Knowles was diagnosed with breast cancer diagnosis in 2019, sharing his experience to raise awareness about male breast cancer.

Sheryl Crow

File photo of Sheryl Crow | Image: X

The musician was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and has since spoken openly about how crucial early detection is.

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn | Image: X

In 2024, Olivia Munn revealed that doctors had diagnosed her with breast cancer the year before, after a routine mammogram.

Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts | Image: X