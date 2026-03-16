Talwiinder Reacts When Crowd Teases Him With Disha Patani’s Name During Bengaluru Concert Amid Ongoing Dating Rumours | Watch

Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwinder Singh Sandhu have been making headlines after people spotted them together at the wedding of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben in Udaipur. Although neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship, their PDA at Lollapalooza 2026 suggests believing in the rumours. Recently, fans in Bangalore teased the Punjabi singer by taking Disha’s name. He blushed and smiled. The video of the moment quickly went viral on social media.

Talwiinder blushes when fans tease him with Disha Patani's Name

On Sunday, March 15, Talwiinder performed at UN40 in Bengaluru. During his performance, the crowd started chanting Disha Patani’s name to tease him. Talwiinder blushed and smiled when he heard her name. As the teasing continued, he jokingly told the fans, "Sudhar jao." A video of the moment is now going viral.

When Disha and Talwiinder spotted walking hand-in-hand

Before this, the new lovebirds in the town confirmed their relationship at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai. Disha Patani and Talwiinder arrived hand in hand and walked confidently together through the crowd. In another moment, Disha turned back to glance at Talwiinder, who stood a little distance behind her. Both even arrived together at the music festival.

For the event, the singer chose a black T-shirt with denim jeans and completed the look with his signature full-face make-up, which reflects his stage persona. Disha wore a white corset top and styled it with loose-fitting denim jeans. Videos of the moment went viral in no time on social media, with fans calling it their “official debut" as a couple, while a few netizens questioned whether this was just a ‘PR stunt.’

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Talwiinder, whose real name is Talwinder Singh Sidhu, is known for performing on stage with skull face paint and wearing a mask in public to keep his identity private.