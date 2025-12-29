Tara Sutaria Fires Back At Trolls Over AP Dhillon Concert Viral Moment: Paid PR Won’t Shake Us...

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya's dating life has become a hot topic since the viral moment from AP Dhillon's Mumbai concert. The clip showed Tara performing on stage with the singer, followed by a warm hug and a kiss on the cheek. However, her boyfriend Veer’s reaction soon grabbed attention online. Fans claimed that Veer looked ‘uncomfortable’ as he watched the moment from the audience. Since the concert, the duo has been seen together at the airport. Now, the couple has also addressed the situation via a social media post.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya have finally addressed the videos circulating on social media. Tara shared a concert clip on Instagram and responded directly to the chatter. She wrote, “Loud and proud and in it together!!! @apdhillon FAV!!! What a night! Thank you, Mumbai, for SO much love for our song and here's to more music and memories together. P.S - False narratives, ‘clever editing' and paid PR campaigns by folks won't and don't shake us up! In the end, love and the truth always win. So the joke's on the bullies.”

Veer Pahariya also stepped in to clear the air. He explained that the viral reaction video lacked proper context and clarified in a comment, "Not to mention the reaction footage of me was taken during another song, not even Thodi Si Daru. Jokers.”

As per gossipmongers, Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya started dating in 2025. Rumours first surfaced earlier in the year after people spotted them spending time together on private outings. In March, they appeared together as showstoppers at a fashion event, adding fuel to the buzz. The couple later made their relationship official during the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.