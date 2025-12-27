Tara Sutaria Shuts Down Romance Rumours With AP Dhillon After Cozy Concert Moment Goes Viral

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya made headlines after videos from AP Dhillon’s Mumbai concert went viral on social media. One clip, where the singer shared a cosy hug with Tara on stage as Veer watched from the crowd, went viral.

Soon after, gossipmongers gushed about possible tension between the couple or a budding romance between the actress and the singer. However, a day after attending the concert, Tara and Veer were spotted together at the Mumbai airport as they flew out to celebrate New Year’s Day 2026, putting all rumours to rest.

File photo from Varindar Chawla

A video and photos posted by paparazzi pages show Tara and Veer arriving at the private airport in Kalina, Mumbai. Tara stepped out in a chic white top with baggy denims, styled with a long black coat. She tied her hair into a neat bun and completed the look with dark sunglasses. Veer kept it relaxed in a navy blue T-shirt, black trousers, and a blue cap. The couple appeared cheerful as they waved at the photographers before heading inside the airport.

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya attended AP Dhillon’s concert at the Jio World Centre on Friday. After the show, several videos of the couple surfaced online and quickly went viral. One clip shows Tara, wearing a black slit gown, performing to Thodi Si Daaru with Dhillon on stage. After the performance, the singer hugged Tara and appeared to kiss her on the cheek. Social media users widely shared these moments alongside clips showing Veer’s reaction from the audience, making it a major talking point online.

In the circulating videos, Veer seems visibly upset while watching Tara perform with AP Dhillon. However, no one has confirmed the authenticity of the clips, and some users believe the moment was staged. Others feel Veer looked uncomfortable with the closeness between Tara and Dhillon, who were rumoured to be dating at the time.