Anaconda OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jack Black, Paul Rudd Starrer

Anaconda OTT Release: The American action-comedy film that acts as a meta-reboot of the 1997 classic arrives in Indian cinemas on Thursday, December 25, 2025, where it faces competition from the Bollywood release Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, the film has already started earning praise through early critic reactions. While many are still enjoying the action-comedy movie in theatres, a few are curious to know about its OTT debut.

When and where to watch Anaconda?

As per reports, Anaconda might stream on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. As Sony Pictures is backing Anaconda 2025, the film is likely to follow the studio’s usual digital release strategy.

Looking at recent patterns, the film could arrive on Netflix in spring 2026. Sony’s recent release Caught Stealing reached the platform about three months after its cinema run. If Anaconda 2025 follows the same schedule, it may start streaming by late March 2026.

All about Anaconda

The story centres on four childhood friends, Doug, Griff, Kenny, and Claire, who go on a nostalgic trip to relive their early years. They travel deep into the Amazon rainforest to reconnect with their past and shoot a low-budget remake of the original Anaconda as a light-hearted passion project.

Anaconda is an American action-comedy horror film that works as a self-aware reboot of the 1997 cult classic. Tom Gormican directed the film and co-wrote it with Kevin Etten, giving the familiar creature-thriller genre a fresh and humorous twist.

The film stars an ensemble cast led by Paul Rudd and Jack Black, alongside Steve Zahn, Thandiwe Newton, Daniela Melchior, and Selton Mello.