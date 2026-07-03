Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: Ex-BFF Blake Lively-Ryan Reynolds Stay Hundred Miles Away From Celebrations Amid Rumoured Feud

Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: The bride-to-be's friendship fallout with Blake Lively has been widely discussed online. The once-BFF reportedly went their separate ways following the actress's legal drama involving It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni. However, what was just a rumour until now seems to have gained some legitimacy close to Taylor Swift's wedding with Travis Kelce.

The star couple is all set to exchange vows ahead of the July 4 wedding. While New York is already buzzing with festivities, the nuptials of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at Madison Square Garden have added to the fan frenzy. While tinted SUVs ferry guests in and out of the highly guarded venue, Taylor Swift's once best friend, Blake Lively, seems to be miles away from the scene.

Actor couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds reportedly spent Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding weekend away from the festivities, amid ongoing speculation about a strain in their once-close friendship. As per local media reports, the couple have spending family time in Lake Placid, New York. The family outing comes as Taylor and Travis are surrounded by close family and their current close friends, roughly four and a half hours away in New York City. A photo of the star couple from Upstate New York has further fuelled speculation over a reported rift between Swift and Lively.



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The bad blood between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively is apparent, as per reports | Image: X

However, it remains unclear if Blake Lively was not invited to the wedding or if she had planned to skip it. It is also likely that the actress ends up attending the actual wedding ceremony, which is reported to be a bigger event with 1000 attendees. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Madison Square Garden, which is being transformed for the events, reportedly featuring performances by Stevie Nicks and Kenny Chesney. Ed Sheeran is also rumoured to perform, while Paul McCartney is expected to attend. The venue is said to have been decked out with a garden theme, with catering reportedly arranged from Swift's favourite New York restaurants, including Sartiano's.



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