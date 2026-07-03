In Pics | Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding Venue: What Does Madison Square Garden Look Like
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all set to exchange vows at New York's Madison Square Garden ahead of the July 4 weekend. The venue holds special prominence for the bride.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: Swifties all over the world are waiting for the first pictures from the big day. The singer-NFL star couple have chosen New York's Madison Square Garden to host their wedding, which will be attended by 1000 guests. The iconic New York venue is already buzzing with wedding shenanigans. Tinted black SUVs ferrying guests, canopy tents concealing entrances and hundreds of fans were seen outside the venue. Trucks and crews have been going in and out of the venue for days, setting up tents and whisking massive materials inside, setting off more speculation about MSG’s makeover.
The arena, which has hosted several sports matches, music concerts and film events, is gearing up to be transformed into a wedding venue for the first time. Swifties, commentators and the public have spent weeks debating the merits of the venue, some convincing themselves that it must be a smoke screen for the wedding to take place elsewhere. Others pointed to the arena’s lack of windows and robust security, which would provide a rare opportunity for privacy for one of the most public couples in the world — and crucially, add another layer of protection.
The multipurpose indoor arena is located in midtown Manhattan, centrally connected to most of New York. It is close to most other New York landmarks, such as the Empire State Building, Koreatown and Macy's at Herald Square. The seating capacities at the various stadiums inside the arenas range from 2800 to 21,000. Popularly referred to as ‘world’s most famous arena', Madison Square Garden serves as home to the New York Knicks and New York Rangers – two of the most recognised franchises in professional sports.
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Why is Madison Square Garden special for Taylor Swift?
Taylor Swift has a special connection with MSG. Over the years, after performing there multiple times, the singer and her team are familiar and comfortable with the arena management. It is reported that the bride is also on good terms with the owner of the arena.
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More than anything else, Madison Square Garden was the first venue in New York where a 13-year-old Taylor Swift performed with just a guitar and endless dreams. She took part in a talent competition during halftime at a Knicks game in 2003. Talking to TIME magazine in a 2014 interview, the songstress said, "And ever since then I've had this kind of sparkly, magical opinion of Madison Square Garden and the Knicks, since they let me sing when I was a little kid." Therefore, the wedding venue holds a special importance for the bride, and that's all that matters.
Also Read: Taylor-Travis Wedding: Bride's Entourage Arrives At Canopy-covered MSG
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