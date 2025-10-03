Updated 3 October 2025 at 23:52 IST
This Taylor Swift Song In The Life Of A Showgirl About Blake Lively Friendship Fallout?
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been close friends since 2015. However, their relationship took a hit after Swift was served a subpoena by Justin Baldoni's lawyers amid his sexual harassment lawsuit against It Ends With Us co-star Lively.
Taylor Swift has released her 12 studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl. As expected, several of her songs contain references to her life and career. Swifties have been hard at decoding the meaning of "actual" lyrics and many believe that Swift has called out her former BFF Blake Lively in one of her songs.
The Taylor Swift and Blake Lively feud
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively first connected in 2015. Swift is also the godparent to Lively's four children with husband Ryan Reynolds. In August 2025, a source told People that Lively and Swift currently "aren't speaking". The ongoing court battle between Lively and her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni resulted in Swift being served a subpoena from Baldoni's lawyers. This put a strain on their friendship.
A source close to Swift shared, "Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama." Another insider added that while Swift and Lively are "not no longer friends", they are "taking some space" from each other. Now, as Swift released her new album, listeners and hardcore fans believe that the track Cancelled is about Lively and their feud.
Is Cancelled really about Blake Lively?
In the tenth track on her album The Life Of A Showgirl, Swift shares that she likes “her friends cancelled”. The lyrics of the chorus follow, “I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers / Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are.”
Earlier theories had predicted that Swift's song Ruin The Friendship was about her fallout with Lively. However, that song is actually about losing touch with a high school friend who later died, fans said. Many shared that cancelled is not just about their friendship fallout but how it is on the mend.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 3 October 2025 at 23:52 IST