This Taylor Swift Song In The Life Of A Showgirl About Blake Lively Friendship Fallout?

Taylor Swift has released her 12 studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl. As expected, several of her songs contain references to her life and career. Swifties have been hard at decoding the meaning of "actual" lyrics and many believe that Swift has called out her former BFF Blake Lively in one of her songs.

Taylor Swift's new album is titled The Life Of A Showgirl | Image: X

The Taylor Swift and Blake Lively feud

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively first connected in 2015. Swift is also the godparent to Lively's four children with husband Ryan Reynolds. In August 2025, a source told People that Lively and Swift currently "aren't speaking". The ongoing court battle between Lively and her It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni resulted in Swift being served a subpoena from Baldoni's lawyers. This put a strain on their friendship.

Taylor Swift is godmother to Blake Lively's 4 kids with Ryan Reynolds | Image: X

A source close to Swift shared, "Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama." Another insider added that while Swift and Lively are "not no longer friends", they are "taking some space" from each other. Now, as Swift released her new album, listeners and hardcore fans believe that the track Cancelled is about Lively and their feud.

Is Cancelled really about Blake Lively?

In the tenth track on her album The Life Of A Showgirl, Swift shares that she likes “her friends cancelled”. The lyrics of the chorus follow, “I like ‘em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers / Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are.”