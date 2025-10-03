Nobody 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch John Wick-esque Hollywood Action Film

Nobody 2 On OTT: Bob Odenkirk of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame stars in the Nobody franchise. The action movie's first installment released in 2021 and emerged as a surprise hit. Fans loved its John Wick like action scenes and the one man agianst all odds storyline. This year in August, the second film in the franchise hit the big screens worldwide. While the reviews and box office performance of Nobody 2 may have been underwhelming, it is now streaming on OTT in India on more than one platforms.

Where to watch Nobody 2 on OTT in India?

Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream (BMS Stream) are streaming the movie in both English and Hindi. However, the catch is that viewers must pay a rental fee of ₹299 on Amazon Prime Video and ₹349 on BMS Stream for a one time watch.

A still from Nobody 2 | Image: X

Timo Tjahjanto has directed Nobody 2 and the screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Bob Odenkirk and Umair Aleem. Universal Pictures released Nobody 2 in theaters worldwide on August 15 this year. Nobody earned rave reviews when it was released in 2021, debuting at number one in the domestic box office. The sequel collected $39 million globally.

What is the story of Nobody 2?

Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody. Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organisation and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.

Nobody 2 stars Bob Odenkirk as Hutch | Image: X