Nobody 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch John Wick-esque Hollywood Action Film
Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody. The Hollywood action thriller releases worldwide on August 15.
Nobody 2 On OTT: Bob Odenkirk of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul fame stars in the Nobody franchise. The action movie's first installment released in 2021 and emerged as a surprise hit. Fans loved its John Wick like action scenes and the one man agianst all odds storyline. This year in August, the second film in the franchise hit the big screens worldwide. While the reviews and box office performance of Nobody 2 may have been underwhelming, it is now streaming on OTT in India on more than one platforms.
Where to watch Nobody 2 on OTT in India?
Prime Video and BookMyShow Stream (BMS Stream) are streaming the movie in both English and Hindi. However, the catch is that viewers must pay a rental fee of ₹299 on Amazon Prime Video and ₹349 on BMS Stream for a one time watch.
Timo Tjahjanto has directed Nobody 2 and the screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad, Aaron Rabin, Bob Odenkirk and Umair Aleem. Universal Pictures released Nobody 2 in theaters worldwide on August 15 this year. Nobody earned rave reviews when it was released in 2021, debuting at number one in the domestic box office. The sequel collected $39 million globally.
What is the story of Nobody 2?
Bob Odenkirk returns as suburban husband, father and workaholic assassin Hutch Mansell in the new chapter to Nobody. Four years after he inadvertently took on the Russian mob, Hutch remains $30 million in debt to the criminal organisation and is working it off with an unending string of hits on international thugs.
Hutch and his wife Becca (Connie Nielsen) find themselves overworked and drifting apart. So, they decide to take their kids and Hutch’s dad (Emmy winner Christopher Lloyd) to the small tourist town of Plummerville for some "fun in the sun". When a minor encounter with some town bullies yanks the family into the crosshairs of a corrupt theme-park operator and his shady sheriff, Hutch finds himself the focus of the most unhinged, blood-thirsty crime boss he has ever encountered.
Published On: 3 October 2025 at 23:23 IST