Triptii Dimri's Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Merchant Drops Her At The Airport In An ₹2.11 Crore 911 Carrera, Video Goes Viral

Triptii Dimrii has struck the right chord with her audience, giving back-to-back hits and now gearing up for Prabhas's starrer Spirit. With Animal, Bad Newz, Bulbul, and Laila Majnu, she has established herself as one of the leading actresses in Bollywood. She is often spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant. In the most recent, a video went viral on Instagram showing Sam dropping her off at the airport in a blue Porsche, setting major couple goals.

Making Monday blues a little better, Triptii Dimri was spotted at the airport today. Laila Majnu actress warmly interacted with fans, posing for selfies and greeting them with a smile before entering the terminal. She arrived in a sleek blue Porsche, reportedly worth ₹2.11 Crore, driven by her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant.

Sam stayed in the car and avoided posing for the paparazzi, but his gesture of dropping off Triptii showcased major couple goals.

After the video was shared, Triptii Dimri's fans began reacting. One commented, “Cute,” while another wrote, “You look so beautiful.”

Who is Sam Merchant?

Triptii Dimri’s rumoured boyfriend Sam began his career as a model and won the Gladrags Manhunt Contest in 2002. He later turned to entrepreneurship and launched several beach clubs and hotels in Goa. According to Sam's Instagram account, he founded Water Beach Lounge & Grill, Goa.