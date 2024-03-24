Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan was disrespected not once, but twice in a row. The first incident occurred when her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan made a disparaging remark about her, and the second involved a politician who made a similar statement about her. Amid these ongoing issues, the actress posted an important message on her Instagram handle about social media scrutiny.

Trisha Krishnan opens up about social media scrutiny

Trisha Krishnan took to her social media handle to share a special post. The post read, "Social media has made too many of you comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the mouth for it." Trisha appears frustrated, warning people not to spread rumours and clarifying the unnecessary comments made about her over the past few months. She emphasised that social media users are fortunate not to have their identities revealed or face immediate reactions, which makes them feel superior when scrutinising public figures.

Trisha Krishnan's post | Image: Instagram

Trisha reacts to controversial comments by politician

AV Raju is said in the viral video that allegedly, A Venkatachalam asked Trisha for sexual favours and it was arranged by MLA Karunas. This happened in Kuvathu in Chennai. AV Raju further said that many actresses were there and whoever wanted to fulfill their desires turned up. As alleged by Raju, Venkatachalam specifically asked for Trisha and he emphasised on wanting a young woman and they paid her ₹25 lakh for it.

It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain https://t.co/dcxBo5K7vL assured,necessary and severe action will be taken.Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department. — Trish (@trishtrashers) February 20, 2024

Reacting to the viral comments, Trisha wrote in a post on X, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."