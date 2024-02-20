English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 18:36 IST

It's controversial/ Trisha Reacts To Former AIADMK Leader's Derogatory Remarks On Her, Assures Legal Action: Disgusting

Former AIADMK member AV Raju passed derogatory remarks on Leo actress Trisha, prompting a swift reply from her. She said that immediate action will be taken.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Trisha Krishnan
Trisha Krishnan | Image:trishakrishnan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Trisha Krishnan is seemingly caught up in a controversy once again. The Leo actress was targeted by former AIADMK politician AV Raju, who claimed that she was called by a politician for ₹25 lakh. This led to a massive backlash on social media, with netizens coming out in support of Trisha against "derogatory" comments made by Raju in public. As the video of Raju talking about the Tamil actress continues to go viral on social media, she reacted to it in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trisha reacts to controversial comments by politician

Reacting to the viral comments, Trisha wrote in a post on X, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department."

What were the controversial remarks made by AV Raju about Trisha?

AV Raju is said in the viral video that allegedly, A Venkatachalam asked Trisha for sexual favours and it was arranged by MLA Karunas. This happened in Kuvathu in Chennai. AV Raju further said that many actresses were there and whoever wanted to fulfill their desires turned up. As alleged by Raju, Venkatachalam specifically asked for Trisha and he emphasised on wanting a young woman and they paid her ₹25 lakh for it.

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 17:58 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

18 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

19 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

19 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

19 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

19 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

19 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

19 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

19 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

20 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

a day ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

a day ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

a day ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

a day ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

a day ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

a day ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Mangalagiri MLA Rejoins YSRCP, Leaves Congress After a Month

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. RBI February bulletin predicts inflation to cool down in coming months

    Economy News15 minutes ago

  3. MamataVsManush: Press Unions Demand Release of R Bangla Reporter

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. First Neuralink user can control computer mouse with brain: Elon Musk

    Tech 21 minutes ago

  5. Rishabh Pant update: Here's what he will do and not do in IPL 2024

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo