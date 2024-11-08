Published 18:31 IST, November 8th 2024
Trolling Follows Athiya-KL Rahul Pregnancy Announcement: Baby Ko Bollywood Aur Cricket Se Door...
Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: Following their news, social media users took to the comment section to poke fun at the actor-cricketer couple.
Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul Announce Pregnancy: The actor-cricketer couple are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. On November 8, the couple took to their official Instagram accounts to share the news with their fans and followers. While the post was flooded with congratulatory messages for parents-to-be, some social media users poked fun at the celebrities by predicting their child's future.
Social media users poke fun at Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul following their pregnancy announcement
On November 8, as soon as Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul shared the news of them expecting their first child, their fans flooded the post with congratulatory messages. However, the post comes at a time when KL Rahul has been delivering his best performance at cricket matches and Shetty has been on a hiatus from films, presumably because of pregnancy. Netizens took this opportunity to joke about the child's career.
Several social media users congratulated KL Rahul and hoped that the news would bring the father-to-be ‘back in form’ on the cricket ground'. Some even believed that the offspring would ‘bring some luck' for the cricketer. Another made a comment that read, “Please baby ko cricket aur Bollywood dono se door rakhna."
Athiya Shetty- KL Rahul to embrace parenthood in 2025
Cricketer KL Rahul and actress Athiya Shetty will soon embark on the journey of parenthood. On Friday, the couple took to their respective Instagram handles and announced their pregnancy. They dropped a note which read, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025 (baby feet emojis)."
The beautiful note also features a clip art of evil eye. As soon as the couple shared the news, netizens flooded the comment section with congratulatory wishes. KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on January 23, 2023, at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. Meanwhile, on the work front, KL Rahul will be in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from November 22 with first Test at Perth. In order to gain some match practice, KL featured in India A's second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), though he failed to make a mark in both innings, scoring 4 and 10 respectively.
