Two And A Half Men Star Angus T Jones Looks Totally Unrecognisable In Rare Public Appearance

Angus T Jones, for his limited time in the public eye, largely maintained a hot and cold take when it came to his take on the world of showbiz - particularly in context of his only claim to fame, sitcom Two and a Half Men. The actor recently made a rare public appearance in Los Angeles.

Angus T Jones spotted out and about in Los Angeles



Angus T Jones was seen taking a stroll through Los Angeles on April 18, on what appeared to be a simple errand run. The former child star, now 30, was dressed in a a baseball cap, sunglasses, a T-shirt and grey sweatpants. He was also sporting a fully grown beard.

For the unversed, Angus T Jones essayed the role of Jake Harper, son to Jon Cryer's Alan Harper, a single father and Charlie Harper's (essayed by Charlie Sheen) brother. Jones was a series regular even through the massive switch when Sheen's Charlie Harper was replaced with Ashton Kutcher's Walden Schmidt. Jake Harper's character was a series regular right up until Two and a Half Men's tenth season which concluded in May of 2013. As per a People report, he was paid $1.2 million per season starting 2008. Jones followed up his rather lucrative stint in front of the camera with a college enrolment at Boulder's University of Colorado.

When Angus T Jones blasted Two and a Half Men



Back in November of 2012, when Angus was 19 years old, he had expressed his abject disappointment in the premise of Two and a Half Men. The former child actor had cited the same as interrupting his Christian faith. In a roughly 14-minute clip posted on YouTube by TheForerunner777, Angus said, "If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men. I’m on Two and a Half Men and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth...You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can’t."

He revisited the topic some four years later, in an October 2016 interview with People. Jones elaborated on how his feelings at the time also stemmed from the fact that he did not really want to be the centre of attention all the time. Two and a Half Men can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.