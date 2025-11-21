Republic World
Updated 21 November 2025 at 23:43 IST

James Gunn's Superman Is A Hit Or Flop? Report Reveals Real Box Office Picture

While Superman ran in theatres, chatter around it being a flop or a below average grosser also began. Is that the truth though? Find out.

Devasheesh Pandey
Superman is directed by James Gunn and a part of the new DCEU slate
Superman is directed by James Gunn and a part of the new DCEU slate | Image: Republic
James Gunn and Peter Safran have rebooted the DCEU. New and promising titles are in store for the fans and the new franchise has kicked off with Superman. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka Superman and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, the superhero film flew into cinema halls on July 11 amid high hopes. The reviews to the movie have been good and many have praised how the new DCEU is a departure from the gritty and dark tone synonymous with director Zack Snyder's superhero world.

While Superman ran in theatres, chatter around it being a flop or a below average grosser also began. Many speculated that in reality, Superman failed commercially and that the DCEU is not in good hands. However, a new report reveals the box office earnings of the movie and details its box office outcome in US and Canada domestic markets and internationally.

Superman's worldwide box office alone made $616 million on a reported budget of $225 million. Of this, $262.4 million came from the international market, while the $354.1 million was the domestic box office receipts.

Cast of Superman with James Gunn and Peter Safran | Image: X

Superman is also the highest grossing superhero movie of the year. It has surpassed all Marvel Studios titles released this year by a good margin. As per Screenrant, Fantastic Four: First Steps earned almost $100 million less than Superman with a reported budget of $200 million, The New Avengers collected $382 million on a reported budget of $180 million and Captain America: Brave New World garnered $413 million on a reported budget of $180 million.

Superman is the first film in the new DC Universe and a reboot of the Superman film series. It marks the beginning of DCU's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate. Superman 2 has been announced to release in 2027.

Published By : Devasheesh Pandey

Published On: 21 November 2025 at 23:43 IST