Unfazed By Controversy, Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Reshares Video Of Pouring Water On Herself Mid-concert | WATCH

Jasmine Sandlas has faced massive criticism for her recent Ahmedabad concert following the success of her tracks from Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar. Several videos and photos from her concert are going viral on social media. However, the show received massive backlash on two accounts.



First, social media users widely circulated clips in which the singer could be seen pouring a bottle of water on herself mid-performance. During the act, she could be seen lowering her mic several times while the song continued to play in the background. This prompted netizens to believe that Jasmine Sandlas was not singing live but simply lip-syncing to the song.



Despite a significant outrage online, Jasmine Sandlas did not address the controversy directly. The singer simply took to her Instagram stories to share videos and posts from the concert. In the multiple stories, she also reshared the viral video of pouring water on herself. This seems to be a subtle reply from the singers to the trolls.

A screengrab of Jasmine Sandlas' post | Image: Instagram

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Social media users react to Jasmine Sandlas Ahemdabad concert



As soon as the videos went viral, social media users took to the comment section to disapprove of the performance. A user wrote, “Live concert me bhi live nahi gaate ye log”. Another mentioned, “Isko gane Bulaya tha ya acting krne”. Comparing the singer to Sunidhi Chauhan, a user wrote, “Not everyone can sing, style and be dignified like Sunidhi Chauhan." Another user wrote, “Why lip sync?????”



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