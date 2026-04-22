Riteish Deshmukh Breaks Silence On Allegations Of Historical Inaccuracies In Raja Shivaji: The Answer To Your Question Is...

Riteish Deshmukh will be seen in the role of the legendary Maratha warrior and king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the upcoming movie Raja Shivaji. Ever since the release of the film's trailer on Monday (April 20), the movie has been courting controversy. Initially, a section of social media users dismissed the actor portraying the mighty ruler, claiming that Deshmukh is a ‘misfit’ for the role. Another section of social media erupted with claims that the movie falsely depicts some facts of history.

Riteish Deshmukh reacts to criticism of the Wagh Nakh scene in Raja Shivaji

An X (formerly Twitter) user took to the social media platform to mention an alleged ‘historical inaccuracy’ in the movie's trailer. The eagle-eyed netizen wrote, “Did Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj show the 'Wagh Nakh' to Afzal Khan? Wagh Nakh came out only after Afzal attacked Maharaj. Why is @Riteishd manipulating the glorious history of Maharashtra?”

In a follow-up post, the person attached screenshots of the said scene and added, “The trailer of Riteish Deshmukh’s film shows Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj openly displaying the Wagh Nakh to Afzal Khan before the attack. It is a historical fact that "Wagh Nakh" was concealed, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used it only after the attack by Afzal. WHY IS @RITEISHD MANIPULATING & INSULTING CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ'S & MAHARASHTRA'S HISTORY, LEGACY & PRIDE???”



Also Read: Who Plays What In Raja Shivaji? Know Here As Maratha History Comes Alive In Riteish Deshmukh Starrer

The post went viral and caught the attention of Riteish Deshmukh as well. He wrote, “Respected Sir, pls do watch the film on 1st May.. the answer to your question is there in the movie. I hope you enjoy the film with your friends and family. Jai Shivrai (folded hands emoji).” Mounted on a grand cinematic canvas, Raja Shivaji features high-octane action, rich world-building, and top technical excellence. With music by the celebrated duo Ajay-Atul and cinematography by internationally acclaimed Santosh Sivan, Raja Shivaji is set to deliver a visual spectacle with strong emotional resonance. Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Genelia Deshmukh under the banner of Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji is set to release in cinemas worldwide on May 1, in Marathi, Hindi and Telugu.



Also Read: 'Auraless' Riteish Deshmukh Gets Dragged For Playing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj In Raja Shivaji, Netizens Say 'He's A Complete Misfit'