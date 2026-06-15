Urmila Matondkar's Ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar Gets Married To Nidhaa Bhatt After Divorce In 2024

Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar got married and announced the same on his social media handle with a cryptic post. He shared the photos from his wedding, introducing his wife, Nidhaa Bhatt. The wedding ceremony seemed private with only family and close friends in attendance.

(Urmila Matondkar's ex-husband Mohsin Akhtar gets married | Image: Instagram)

Meet Mohsin Akhtar's wife, Nidhaa Bhatt

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mohsin shared the photos in which he can be seen dressed in a white sherwani, while the bride looked pretty in a white and gold bridal ensemble. In one of the photos, he went down on his knee to put a ring.

In the caption, he expressed his happiness on finding love again and wrote, “Pure intentions, honest love, and a heart full of sabr and shukur. Keep your soul pure, heal along the way, and trust that Allah’s script is always better. In His perfect time, my gorgeous wifey @nidhab_ ,he rewarded me with your sincerity and blessed me .You brought light in my life. So thank you my love.” He also thanked his mother who passed away around 2023, "And thank you, Mouji, for looking after me from the other side of the world. I know it’s your blessing and your love for me that came like this. Today I know you will be more at peace. I miss you more than I could ever imagine, and I love you. Keep us in your prayers."

All about Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar

Mohsin was previously married to actor Urmila Matondkar. Reports about trouble in their marriage surfaced in 2024, with later reports claiming that Urmila had filed for divorce in a Mumbai court in September that year.

The former couple got married on February 4, 2016, in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding had drawn attention for being an interfaith marriage as well as for the 10-year age difference between them. Urmila was 42 at the time, while Mohsin was 32.