Oliver Tree, Alien Boy Musician, Dies At 32 In A Fatal Helicopter Crash In Brazil

Musician Oliver Tree died in a helicopter crash involving two helicopters. The incident happened in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, June 14, as per PEOPLE. Tree, known for his songs such as Alien Boy and Life Goes On, was 32 years old. The California-born singer-songwriter, rapper, comedian and filmmaker was among the six people killed in the air crash. This incident has sent shockwaves through the singer's fans and the music industry. Tree was in the middle of an international tour at the time of the reported crash. The musician had recently performed in São Paulo on June 6 and was scheduled to continue his tour with a concert in Lisbon, Portugal, on July 1.

(A file photo of Oliver Tree | Image Instagram)

The Civil Police of the State of Rio de Janeiro confirmed the crash to PEOPLE and said, "The investigation is ongoing at the 42nd Police Precinct. A forensic examination was conducted at the scene, and agents are awaiting the report from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents."

Police further shared, "The bodies of the six victims will undergo forensic examination for identification, which will be compared to data in the records of the Air Operations Center."

According to a report in AP, Police revealed that Tree was on the list of passengers given to aviation authorities, but they have not been able to identify the bodies.

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Who was Oliver Tree?

Oliver Tree Nickell was born on June 29, 1993, in Santa Cruz, California, to parents Jesse Louis Nickell III and Christine Marie. He studied business at San Francisco State University for two years. In 2010, he launched his solo recording career as Tree and made presentations for performances such as Skrillex and Zeds Dead.

Around 2013, he took a hiatus from singing and went back to school, studying music technology at the California Institute of the Arts. He returned to music in 2016 and featured on the song Forget It by Getter, a part of his EP, Radical Dude! Since then, there has been no looking back for Tree. He is known for his album and songs, including Ugly Is Beautiful, Life Goes On, Miss You, Alone in a Crowd and Love You Madly Hate You Badly.

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