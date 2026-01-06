Varun Dhawan To Reveal Daughter Lara's Face Soon? Actor Says, 'Social Media Should Be...'

Varun Dhawan On Why He Is Not Revealing Daughter Lara's Name | Image: X

Varun Dhawan is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Border 2. Today, he had his Tuesday patent Varunsay session with fans on X(formerly Twitter) and addressed many rumours and speculations about his upcoming projects and personal life.

Varun Dhawan opens up about why he is not ready to reveal his daughter, Lara's face

During a recent Varun Says interaction with fans on X, Varun Dhawan said he wants to protect his daughter Lara’s privacy. He shared that she should decide for herself whether she wants to be on social media when she is old enough to choose. Responding to a fan who asked, “When reveal Lara face?” the Border 2 actor wrote, “I rather leave that decision with her. Social media should be her choice not something I want to decide for her. #varunsays”

Varun is not alone in taking this stand. Several celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, also actively protect their children’s privacy and keep them away from public intrusion.

He often took to his Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with his daughter, Lara, extending festive wishes to his fans and followers. However, the posts had her face hidden with a heart emoji.

Varun Dhawan tied the knot with his long-time partner, Natasha Dalal, in January 2021. They became parents to a baby girl, Lara, on June 3, 2024.

