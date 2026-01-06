Prabhas's The Raja Saab Passes CBFC Scrutiny With Modifications In 2 Gory Scenes, While Other Pongal Releases Hang In Balance

The Raja Saab is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Releasing on the ocassion of Pongal, the film is headlined by Prabhas and also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. Ahead of its release on Makar Sankranti, The Raja Saab received a clearance from the CBFC.

On January 6, the movie passed CBFC formalities and received a U/A certificate. The action scenes from the Prabhas starrer were made to go through some modifications by the makers. As per Bollywood Hungama, a scene featuring blood being washed off the floor was asked to be cut. The duration of a beheading scene was also reduced by 4 seconds by the CBFC. As per the publication, the final runtime of the movie is 3 hours and 9 minutes long.

Pongal clashes at the box office

The Raja Saab is slated to release on January 9. Several other high-profile movies are also being released at the same time. One of the most anticipated film Jana Nayagan, is also scheduled to release on the same day. Since it is Thalapathy Vijay's final film, the buzz for the same is at an all-time high. However, Jana Nayagan is still stuck with CBFC, and the makers have moved to the Madras High Court to seek urgent intervention in the matter.



Also Read: Sivakarthikeyan Alleges 'Paid Cyber Attacks' On Him And His Family

Pongal/Makar Sankranti 2026 Movie Releases | Image: Republic

Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi will also release on January 10. The film is yet to complete CBFC formalities. Additionally, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will also release on January 12. Naveen Polishetty’s much-delayed Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari will hit the big screens a few days later on January 14.

Advertisement