Veer Pahariya Drops Cryptic Post About 'Waqt Badalta Hai' Amid Break-Up Rumours With Tara Sutaria

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s dating life has become a central topic of online gossipmongers. For the past few days, fans and social media users have been questioning whether ‘Bollywood’s most talked-about couple’ has officially parted ways or is just a bluff making the rounds. Now, Veer stirred the internet with a cryptic post that many believe hints at a breakup with the actress. Although neither of them has made an official statement, the post has fuelled widespread speculation.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Veer Pahariya shared glimpses from a new photoshoot on Wednesday night, but his sombre caption drew the most attention. He wrote, “Waqt bura ho ya achcha, ek na ek din badalta zaroor hai…”

The cryptic message left fans curious about whether this one is for Tara. Neither Veer nor Tara has addressed the speculation so far. Further adding to the split-up buzz, Veer arrived alone at the reception party of Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben on Tuesday.

Speculation around the duo’s relationship appears to have started earlier this month after a controversial concert clip went viral. Tara dismissed the video as fabricated “paid PR”, while Veer initially stood by her and shared the unedited footage. However, the situation raised eyebrows when Veer was recently seen leaving for a holiday with his brother Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor, without Tara by his side.

Advertisement

The breakup rumours intensified earlier this week when Veer attended Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s high-profile wedding reception in Mumbai alone.

So far, neither celebrity has responded.