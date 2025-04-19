Veer Pahariya's ₹3.8 Crore Aston Martin Chased By Stray Dog, Internet Can't Get Enough: From Sky Force To Street Force?

Sky Force star Veer Pahariya turn heads whenever he makes any public appearance. Recently, he spotted taking a drive around the city(Mumbai) with his red Aston Martin DB 11 sports car. Like always, onlookers quickly clicked pictures and videos of the actor behind the wheel. However, a video shifts the spotlight from Veer and his car to a stray dog, seemingly harbouring some grudge against the vehicle.

Veer Pahariya's car chased by the stray dog, video goes viral

In now-viral video on X (formerly twitter) and Instagram shows Veer Pahariya in his red Aston Martin stopping at a traffic light. When the signal turns green and vehicles start moving, Veer attempts to drive forward, but a stray dog blocks his way. As he tries to manoeuvre around the dog, it chases his car while barking. Veer remains calm, ignoring the dog and keeping his attention on the road.

The video captioned: "Lekin Vo Kutta Q Piche Pad Gaya (Why did the dog run after him)." Another user humorously commented, "Democratic dog hai, usse matlab nahi cab hai ya sports car. Chase karega (It's a democratic dog, it doesn't care if it's a cab or a sports car. It will chase)." Many viewers found it amusing that the dog singled out Veer’s car while ignoring the rest.

