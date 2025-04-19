SSMB29: Mahesh Babu And SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus To Feature High-Octane Action Sequence?

Updated April 19th 2025, 13:14 IST
SS Rajamouli is currently busy working on much-hyped SSMB29 starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. In the latest update, the director will reportedly be shooting a high-octane action scene.
According to a report in GreatAndhra, the director has described it as one of the most ambitious action sequences attempted in Indian cinema, which will set aboard a boat and featuring fire, water and large-scale chaos. Reportedly trio Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran will begin their action prep and physical training by the end of this moth, with nearly 3000 members. The scenes will be shot in May and June in Hyderabad.
Last month SS Rajamouli had wrapped up the Odisha shoot with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. Several photos from the sets went viral on X showing Rajamouli and Priyanka happily posing with the fans at the sets. The album also featured a video that shows the Baahubali director being greeted by Odisha's MLA Rama Chandra Kadam on the set. In the first photo, Rajamouli is sporting a crop hair look in a green T-shirt and cargo pants. PeeCee, on the other hand, was seen in a grey co-ord set.
In another viral photo, Mahesh Babu was seen posing with the fans in a blue T-shirt paired with grey track pants and a red cap.
SSMB29 writer V Vijayendra Prasad had earlier confirmed that the script for the film is locked and described it as a globe-trotting jungle action adventure film. The movie is said to be shot in the jungles of Africa and will be heavy on VFX.
Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will devote himself totally to the role for 2-3 years. Additionally, it has been reported that the actor will also come onboard for the project as a partner and will not charge any fees for the movie. For the unversed, the film was announced at the special screening of his film RRR in Japan, filmmaker SS Rajamouli had spoken a little bit about the film. The film will feature music composed by National Award-winner M. M. Keeravani and cinematography by P. S. Vinod. The film is expected to release in 2026.
