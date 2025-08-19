Veteran Marathi Actor Achyut Potdar, Best Known For Playing Professor In 3 Idiots, Dies At 91 Due To Age-Related Ailments

Veteran Marathi actor Achyut Potdar breathed his last on August 18. The 91-year-old was admitted to a private hospital in Thane, Mumbai, where he had been under medical care for his age-releated ailments. While the exact cause of his death remains unknown, reports suggest that he died due to age-related issues. Achyut's last rites will take place on August 19 in Thane.

More about Achyut Potdar?

Achyuta Poddar has worked in more than 125 films, 95 TV shows, 26 plays and 45 advertisements in his career. Apart from his acting prowess, he had a reputation for being simple-natured and humble. Before taking on a career in showbiz, Achyuta Poddar had served in the Indian Army till the rank of Captain. After this, he worked in the Indian Oil Company, and after retirement, he turned to films and TV.



