Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Relationship Timeline: How Actors Who Never Shared Screen Are Now Set To Embrace Parenthood

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. The couple took to their Instagram handle to confirm the news of their pregnancy with an adorable baby bump picture.

With years of speculations and rumours about their pregnancy, the couple has remained tight-lipped. Katrina had been keeping a low profile recently, and now the couple finally confirmed the news. They wrote, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” Reports suggest that the actress is likely to give birth by the end of this year.

As Katrina Kaif, 42, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, step into this new chapter, it is worth looking back at their journey as a couple who are weaving their happily ever after.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's relationship timeline

In 2018, on Koffee With Karan 6, Katrina Kaif said she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen". When Karan Johar shared this with Vicky in a later episode, the actor replied, "Really?" and jokingly pretended to faint.

First meeting

The couple reportedly met for the first time at a party at Zoya Akhtar's house in 2019. They later crossed paths at the Screen Awards, where Vicky jokingly proposed to Katrina on stage. They properly introduced themselves during a backstage meeting.

That same year, Film Companion's TapeCast, a series where film celebrities interview each other about their work, brought Katrina and Vicky together on screen for the first time.

While introducing themselves on camera, Katrina said, "This is a great place to meet each other." Vicky responded, "Exactly what I was going to say. This is the first time we're going to sit across from each other and talk about each other's lives. It's going to be recorded."

When Vicky-Katrina's dating rumours first started

Rumours about their relationship began in late 2019 after people saw them together at Sonam Kapoor's Diwali party. The couple stayed private on social media, but fans noticed a subtle hint when Katrina shared a photo on her Instagram story. In the picture, she leaned on someone wearing a mustard T-shirt.

Fans quickly pointed out that Vicky Kaushal owns a similar T-shirt. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he was also seen visiting Katrina's home, which added more fuel to the romance rumours.

Wedding day

On December 9, 2021, the couple officially announced their wedding by sharing photos on social media. They tied the knot in a private three-day ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Since then, they have occasionally posted pictures of special moments online.

In interviews and on social media, they have consistently expressed mutual respect and support, often celebrating birthdays and anniversaries together.