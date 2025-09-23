Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Announce First Pregnancy 4 Years After Marriage | See Post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The couple took to their Instagram account to confirm the news of their pregnancy. The actors tied the knot in 2021 after dating for several years and are now on the precipice of parenthood.

The news of their pregnancy comes after months of speculation. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared the post with the caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” According to reports, the actress is expected to give birth by the end of this year. It is believed that the actress is currently in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Industry insiders congratulate parents to be Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal

As soon as the couple confirmed the news of their pregnancy, their fans and friends from the industry took to the comment section to congratulate the parents-to-be. Zoya Akhtar, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, among others, took to the comment section to extend their best wishes to the new couple.



Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy rumours

The rumours about the Tiger Zinda Hai actress's pregnancy have been going around for quite some time. Vicky Kaushal's solo appearances at recent public events further fuelled the speculations. Moreover, Katrina Kaif has not taken up any acting roles following her movie Merry Christmas (2024). On September 22, the actress's sister, Isabel Kaif and elder brother were spotted in Mumbai. The family's arrival further solidified rumours of the couple embracing parenthood soon.



Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's dreamy love story