Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For His 'Maate' Veena Kaushal Is Priceless

As his mother, Veena Kaushal, turned a year older on Monday, actor Vicky Kaushal dropped an adorable post for her. "Happy Birthday Maate (red heart emoji)," he captioned the post, adding a beautiful picture. In the candid image, Vicky is seen wrapping his arms around his mother as the two share warm smiles while watching the sunset together. Vicky's post left netizens in awe. Actor Angad Bedi also could not resist showering love on the mother-son duo. "Maa nu khutt ke jhappi.. @vickykaushal09," he commented.

"How sweet," a fan wrote.

Speaking of parenthood, Vicky is all set to embark on a new chapter as a father. He and actor Katrina Kaif will soon become parents to their first child together.

In September, Vicky and Katrina announced their pregnancy via a joint statement.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," Vicky and Katrina wrote.

The two also shared an adorable snap. The image shows the duo dressed in all-white attire, with Vicky lovingly cradling Katrina's baby bump.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan.On 'Koffee With Karan', Katrina revealed that she met Vicky at Zoya Akhtar's party, and that's when romance started brewing between them.

Sharing the details of her relationship with Vicky, Katrina shared how Vicky was never on her 'radar'.She said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over!.”