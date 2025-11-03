Streaming On OTT This Week: First Copy S2, Baramulla, Bad Girl, Maxton Hall Season 2, The Fantastic Four First Steps And More On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 | Image: X

Monday is here, and so is our list of movies and web series releasing this week on OTT platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5, among others. The list includes movies such as First Copy S2, Baramulla, Bad Girl, Maxton Hall Season 2, and The Fantastic Four First Steps.

OTT Releases This Week

Maharani Season 4

Subhash Kapoor’s hit series is returning with its fourth season. This time, the tension rises as Huma Qureshi’s character prepares to take on the Indian Prime Minister in the political drama.

Release Date: November 7

Where to watch: SonyLIV

First Copy Season 2

First Copy is set in Mumbai during the 2000s, where Munawar Faruqui plays Arif Bhai, a man running an illegal film piracy business. Nawab Shah has recently joined the cast. The upcoming second season will feature ten episodes.

Release Date: November 5

Where to watch: Amazon MX Player

Baramulla

Baramulla is a horror thriller which follows the story of a series of missing children from the valley, uncovering a dark and sinister secret. Manav Kaul stars as an investigating officer whose life spirals out of control as each day in the valley brings new horrors.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Thode Door Thode Pass

Thode Door Thode Pass is a light-hearted slice-of-life drama featuring Pankaj Kapur in the lead role.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Where to watch: ZEE5

Frankenstein

Frankenstein is a gothic science fiction film that follows an arrogant scientist whose experiment turns into a nightmare with disastrous consequences. The film was released in select cinemas on October 17, 2025.

Release Date: November 7

Where to watch: Netflix

As You Stood By

As You Stood By is an upcoming Korean psychological crime drama inspired by the Japanese novel Naomi and Kanako by Hideo Okuda. The plot follows two women trapped in a dangerous situation where they must choose between killing to survive or being killed. The events that follow shape the core of the story.

Release Date: November 7, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Maxton Hall Season 2

Release Date: November 7

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Mango

Release Date: November 7

Where to watch: Netflix

The Fantastic Four: First Steps