Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Make Rare Public Appearance Together As Romance Rumours Intensify | Watch

Rumoured lovebirds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna continue to be in the headlines as fans are curious about their relationship status. Although they have not really spoken about it publicly, their social media activities and public spotting often add to their romance rumours. Recently, the couple was spotted exiting Mumbai airport together, and what's more rare is that they left in the same car.

Did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hint at making it official at the airport?

In the now-viral video, Vijay Deverakonda is seen leaving the airport first, dressed casually and wearing a mask to cover his face. Soon he enters his car, and Rashmika Mandanna joins him in the vehicle.

Sikandar actress also hides her face with a mask as they avoid being photographed by the paparazzi. After the video surfaced online, their decision to travel in the same car has sparked speculation that they might be making their relationship silently official.

When did the rumours about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna start?

Rashmika and Vijay have been rumoured to be dating for a long time. In 2024, both admitted to being in relationships but did not reveal their partners' names. Speculation about their romance began after they co-starred in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade.

They are frequently seen spending time together. Rashmika often shares photos from Vijay’s home and appears to have a strong bond with his family. Last year, she was spotted watching her blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule with Vijay’s family at a theatre. Fans also noticed that around Rashmika’s birthday, both posted pictures from the same location, fuelling rumours that they celebrated together.