Sitaare Zameen Par: List Of Changes Demanded By CBFC In Aamir Khan-Genelia D'Souza Starrer Revealed, Film Passed With U/A Certificate

Sitaare Zameen Par is one of the most awaited movies of the year and features Aamir Khan and Genelia D'Souza in the lead roles. It was earlier reported that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked the makers to make certain edits to the film before its release on June 20. However, Aamir Khan, who is also the producer, was not comfortable with making the changes initially. The list of changes demanded by the film body is now revealed.

What changes did CBFC make in Sitaare Zameen Par?

The CBFC has demanded a total of 4 changes in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film was awarded a U/A certificate, deeming it fit for viewing by a 13+ audience after the makers agreed to the changes. A source close to the development has told Bollywood Hungama about the changes demanded by the film body.

As per the publication, the makers were asked to replace 'Business Woman’ with ‘Business Person’. A reference to ‘Michael Jackson’ was changed to ‘Lovebirds’. A modification was also made to the reference of ‘kamal (lotus)’ in the film. Lastly, the board has asked the makers to add a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the opening disclaimer, as per the report.



Also Read: Hera Pheri 3 Still In The Making? Akshay Kumar Clears The Air

Following the changes, the Aamir Khan starrer was certified for release and has a total runtime of 2 hours, 38 minutes and 46 seconds.



Also Read: Not Don 3, Ranveer Singh Is Gearing Up For His Entry In Maddock Films?

Aamir Khan hosts a special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par