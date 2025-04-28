Vijay Deverakonda's Sweet Gesture Towards Fans At Suriya's Retro Pre-Release Event Wins The Internet | Watch

Suriya’s much-awaited film Retro will be released on May 1. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film held a special pre-release event in Hyderabad today. Actor Vijay Deverakonda attended as the chief guest and shared his thoughts on Suriya and the influence his films had on his life and career. However, it was the Liger actor’s heartfelt yet respectful gesture towards his fans that truly grabbed attention.

Vijay Devrakond’s sweet gesture towards his fans wins the internet

A special moment between heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda went viral on social media. In the video, Vijay sat next to retro star Suriya, while a group of female fans approached to sit on the floor in front of the actors for a group photo. As soon as their fan crew arrived, the Arjun Reddy actor quickly folded his feet. His thoughtful gesture didn’t go unnoticed, with fans recognising his simple sign of respect.

The video is now going viral, with many praising the actor’s down-to-earth nature.

Vijay Devrakonda lauded Suriya’s Retro

At the Retro pre-release event, Vijay Deverakonda spoke openly about his admiration for Suriya. He shared that he became a fan of Suriya after watching the blockbuster film Ghajini during his school days. The movie, he said, left a "lasting impression" on him.

Vijay also talked about how the song "Suriya Sannaf Krishnan" continued to resonate with him long after he saw it in the cinema.