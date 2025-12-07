Updated 7 December 2025 at 19:36 IST
Vikram Bhatt Arrested In Mumbai In ₹30 Crore Fraud Case
According to the FIR against Vikram Bhatt, the complainant alleged that he was lured into investing more than ₹30 crore in a film project that would yield ₹200 crore.
Director Vikram Bhatt has been arrested by the Rajasthan police in a case related to alleged fraud of ₹30 crore. A lookout notice for Vikram was issued a week ago and following the investigation, he was taken into custody. The director was arrested from the Yari Road area in Mumbai. The FIR also names Vikram's wife, Shwetambari, along with six other people.
What is the alleged fraud case against Vikram Bhatt?
According to the complaint, Dr Ajay Murdia. founder of Indira IVF, was allegedly persuaded by Vikram Bhatt into investing more than ₹30 crore in a proposed film project after being assured that the venture would yield profits of nearly ₹200 crore. The FIR states that the project was presented as a biopic intended to honour Dr Murdia’s late wife. Along with Vikram, the FIR lists individuals identified as Mehboob and Dinesh Kataria.
