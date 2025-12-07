Dhurandhar: Pakistanis Furious As Bollywood Makes Lyari Gang War Movie Before Them

Dhurandhar movie is directed by Aditya Dhar and is based on the Lyari gang war in Karachi | Image: Republic

Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar's spy action thriller has taken a blockbuster opening at the box office after releasing on December 5. Viewers are showering it with unanimous praise. From intense performances to the hard-hitting depiction of terror plotting against India, the gripping narrative has evoked strong sentiments among audiences. The movie is based on true events of espionage and geopolitics in India and Pakistan. The characters played by Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal are based on real-life Pakistanis in power, who moulded the country's politics and its failed society.

Akshaye depicts the notorious gangster Rehman Dakait, while Sanjay plays SP Chaudhry Aslam, who reportedly played a pivotal role in wiping out the gangster culture in Karachi, Arjun Rampal essays Major Iqbal, a part inspired by Pakistani terrorist Ilyas Kashmiri, who was the mastermind behind the 2008 Mumbai attacks and Danish Pandor plays Uzair Baloch, Dakait's right-hand man. Dhurandhar not only shows real characters, it also sheds light on the infamous Lyari gang war that rocked Karachi for years.

While Indian audiences are loving how Dhurandhar shows an Indian spy, played by Ranveer Singh, pitting Lyari gangs against each other leading to the breakdown of major terror networks in the neighbouring country, Pakistanis are fuming with their own filmmakers for overlooking such a gripping story for a cinematic retelling for years.

Podcasts and reels featuring Pakistani voices have gone viral on social media after Dhurandhar release.

There seems to be collective outcry against Pakistani rom-coms and family dramas. Many Pakistani critics said that their own filmmakers have overlooked a significant chapter in the country's history for years while Bollywood silently made a two-part saga on it and is now earning big bucks at the box office.