Vikram Bhatt Defends Trisha Krishnan-Vijay's Recent Joint Appearance, Advises Fans 'Their Films Belong To Us Not Personal Lives'

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay have been in the news since they stepped out together after the former's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce. While their fans are busy criticising them, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt came out in their support, defending their actions. He penned a long note on his social media handle about how the audience is entitled to talk about their films and not their personal lives.

Vikram Bhatt supports Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay

Taking to his Instagram handle, he penned a note that reads, "There has been a great deal of noise about the personal lives of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. I do not know whether the rumours online are true or not. But if they are, then I feel compelled to say a few things."

Reflecting on his personal life, he added, "I have been on both sides of that equation. I have been somebody’s fool, and I have been fooled. In other words, I have been there. Done that. Got the T-shirt. The human heart is fallible. It goes where it finds happiness. It came together to find happiness and its going away to find happiness."

"Speaking for myself, I would walk out of a loveless relationship. I might walk out with money. I might walk out with property. But most importantly, I would walk out with my honour and my dignity," continued.

Calling Vijay and Trisha "admirable", he wrote, "There is dignity in not pretending that something does not exist. There is dignity in not hiding love as though it were something sinful. We all know the other kind of life that people live.Men who run anonymous profiles on dating sites. Men who delete their messages before they get home."

He concluded by writing, "Their films belong to us. Their personal lives do not. I will always stand for the freedom of the human heart. They have a right to live and to love."

