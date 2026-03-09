Trisha Krishnan Lambasts R Parthiban For His 'Stay At Home' Remark Amid Rumours Of Dating Vijay, Filmmaker Apologises

Trisha Krishnan has been in the news since she attended a wedding reception with Thalapathy Vijay, days after the actor's wife Sangeeta Sornalingam filed for divorce. The actress didn't confirm, but rumours are rife that she has been dating the actor for several years. While social media was buzzing with Trisha and Vijay's photos, filmmaker R Parthiban at an award show took a dig at the actress, asking people not to let her come out of her home. This did not go down well with the actress, and she took to her X handle to slam the director for his "crude words".

Trisha Krishnan slams filmmaker R Parthiban for his 'crude words'

Taking to her X handle, Trisha wrote a statement without taking any names. Her statement reads, "I was informed by the organisers of a recent event that my name and picture were included at the last minute at the request of an individual conveyed through his assistant.”

"A microphone doesn’t make a comment intelligent or humorous. It just makes stupidity louder. Crude words without knowledge say more about the speaker than the person they’re aimed at," she concluded.

Following her post, filmmaker R Parthiban issued an apology and regretted saying such words. He wrote in Tamil, which we loosely translated to English, "What happened has gone all wrong. In this. There's no way. But to regret!"

What did R Parthiban say about Trisha Krishnan?

At the Galatta Awards, Pathiban was asked about the actors he had worked with in the past. When Trisha's photo appeared, he bluntly said, referring to her role as Kundavai, "This Kundavai should be kept at home for a few days. That’s good. Don’t let her come out.”

During the reception, Trisha and Vijay arrived together at the venue and happily posed with the newlyweds on the stage. Not just this, they were snapped leaving the venue together.