Updated March 27th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

Vin Diesel Shares Throwback Photo With Deepika Padukone From India Trip: I Promised...

Vin Diesel shared an unseen throwback picture with his XXX: Return of Xander Cage co-star Deepika Padukone from his India trip in 2017.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel with Deepika Padukone | Image:Vin Diesel/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut alongside Vin Diesel in XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. Years later, Diesel shared an unseen throwback photo from the promotions in India and penned a note revealing that he had promised the actress to visit the country. In the film, Padukone played the role of  Serena Unger, who formerly supported Xiang.

When Vin Diesel joined Deepika Padukone in India to promote XXX: Return of Xander Cage

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo, in which Vin is holding a fur overcoat, helping Padukone wear it. The actress can be seen in a red floral dress paired with black heels, while Vin dons a black suit. In the background, we can see DJ Caruso stepping out of an auto. Sharing the photo, he penned a note saying that he feels humbled on recalling the number of directors that have wanted to work with him. In the long note, he talked about the story behind the photo and wrote, "This is a pic of when I went to India as I promised Deepika I would, with the director at the time, DJ Caruso."

He also mentioned how his elder daughter read the script that DJ Caruso had sent him and revealed that she started crying after reading the story. “She cried... I asked her why she cried, and she said because the story of a brother and sister rang true for her, and it was emotional.” He concluded by writing, “If I could make the film work that my daughter cried reading, my question for you would be, who would play my sister? She suggested Jennifer Lawrence. What do you think?”

When Vin Diesel danced to Lungi Dance

On his visit to India in 2017, the Fast & Furious actor interacted with fans at a special musical event and shook a leg with Deepika on her hit track Lungi Dance from Chennai Express.

 

Published March 27th, 2024 at 09:30 IST

