Published 18:36 IST, September 10th 2024

Viral: Devara Star Jr NTR With His Directors Ayan Mukerji, Prashanth Neel, Koratala Siva

Jr NTR is in Mumbai for the trailer launch of Devara Part 1. The pan-India movie also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and will release on September 27.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Jr NTR with Ayan, Prashanth and Koratala Siva
Jr NTR with Ayan, Prashanth and Koratala Siva | Image: Instagram
  • 2 min read
