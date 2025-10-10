Viral: Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma's Awkwardness Doesn't Go Unnoticed As They Go Public With Their Romance

Hardik Pandya’s dating life has made headlines ever since his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. In the most recent, Cricketer set the internet abuzz as he was spotted with rumoured girlfriend Mahieka Sharma at the Mumbai airport. Both were twinning in black, and the moment which looked more like an awkward one quickly went viral on the Internet.

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya was spotted at Mumbai airport early on Friday with his rumoured girlfriend, Maheika Sharma. This marked one of their first public appearances since the rumours began. In the video, Maheika is seen trying to hold Pandya’s hand, but he instead moves it towards his vest, creating a slightly awkward moment captured on camera. Hardik is also seen politely letting Maheika walk ahead while avoiding the waiting paparazzi. The clip quickly went viral, attracting numerous comments online.

For those unaware, Maheika Sharma has appeared in advertisements for major brands such as Tanishq, Vivo, and Uniqlo. In the fashion industry, she has walked for or collaborated with top Indian designers, including Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

Speculation started after a Reddit carousel post showed the rumoured couple together at various places on different occasions. In one of the photos, people even noticed Hardik Pandya’s jersey number 33.

The rumours grew stronger when screenshots of them following each other on Instagram appeared in the same thread.