sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Gautam Adani | India-Canada Row | Russia-Ukraine Conflict | Donald Trump |

Published 17:45 IST, November 22nd 2024

VIRAL | Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Celebrate Actress' Birthday Eve At Kake-Da-Hotel In Delhi

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan: The couple took a quick trip to Delhi to celebrate the actress' birthday. A video of them at a local eatery is now viral.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted on a dinner date
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted on a dinner date | Image: Vignesh Shivan/Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

17:45 IST, November 22nd 2024