VIRAL - Pawandeep Rajan Impresses Hospital Staff With His Powerful Voice After Suffering Multiple Limb Fractures In Road Accident

Pawandeep Rajan, winner of Indian Idol 12, met with a major road accident in Uttar Pradesh. The singer was rushed to a hospital where he underwent treatment. Now, the singer is recovering and even shared his health update on his social media handles. Amid this, a video is also going viral on the internet that shows him on a hospital bed singing a famous Bollywood song. The video was originally shared by his co-contestant, Sayli Kamble.

Pawandeep Rajan sings Duaa in hospital

In a video going viral on Instagram, Pawandeep can be seen singing Duaa from the movie Shanghai. He can be seen in a hospital gown with equipment tied to his right hand, while he shows off his powerful voice despite undergoing surgery to treat serious injuries. The text on the video reads, "Bhai humara strong hai bahut" and "Get well soon".

Before this, Pawandeep was snapped playing chess with hospital staff and captioned the image as "Revovery mode on."

He also shared a photo of receiving a "Get Well Soon" card from a little fan at the hospital.

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

All about the accident

Pawandeep met with an accident near Moradabad around 2:30 AM when he was on his way to Delhi on May 5. His SUV rammed into a stationary canter truck that had broken down on the roadside, police said. Car driver Rahul Singh and fellow passenger Ajay Mehra were also injured in the crash. All three were initially taken to a local hospital by bystanders before being referred to a higher medical centre for advanced care, police added. The 28-year-old singer suffered multiple fractures and a brain injury.

He underwent a series of surgeries, including an 8-hour-long surgery.