Samuel French, Killers Of The Flower Moon Actor, Dies At 45 Of Long Cancer Battle

Samuel French died on May 9 in Waco, Texas, after battling cancer for years. He was 45 when he breathed his last. The news was confirmed by director Paul Sinacore. He is best known for his role as undercover FBI agent CJ Robinson in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Who was Samuel French?

Born on January 26, 1980, Samuel French is a Texan actor. He completed his schooling in Clifton, Texas, before moving to Austin. He started his acting career with the show Texas Rising and went on to star in Fear the Walking Dead, Pegasus: Pony With a Broken Wing, The Pro Bono Watchman and Blood Dried Hands.

The late actor's final performance will be in the movie Towpath, where he essays the role of Detective Bernard Crooke.

Paul Sinacore remembers Samuel French

The casting director took to his Instagram handle to condole the death of the actor and penned a long note. He called Samuel his "dear friend" and said, "Towpath wouldn't exist without him, and the incredible intensity he brought to the role of Detective Bernard Crooke set the tone for the entire film." He recalled the shooting days and wrote, "Together we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realize a shared creative vision. Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame — unfiltered, fearless, and alive. He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

The director shared that he is deeply saddened by his loss and wished he could have seen the final cut of the movie. "My heart goes out to his family, and especially to his daughter—he loved her deeply and spoke of her often with pride and tenderness. His friendship had an unexpectedly profound impact on my life," he concluded.