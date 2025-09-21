Viral: Thousands Pack Streets In Guwahati For Zubeen Garg's Antim Darshan

Assamese singer and music icon Zubeen Garg died on September 19 while attempting to scuba dive in Singapore City. His mortal remains were flown to New Delhi and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Zubeen was draped in a traditional Assamese 'gamosa'. His mortal remains were kept in a glass casket at the Sarusajai stadium in Guwahati for public darshan.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma informed via X that the Sarusajai stadium will be open through the night and on Monday (September 22) for the public to pay their respects to Zubeen. A three-day state mourning has also been declared and no official entertainment, ceremonial programs or public celebrations will take place during this period.

Thousands of grieving fans had thronged the venue since morning. Visuals of packed streets in Guwahati, with people accompanying the vehicle in which Zubeen's mortal remains were transported, went viral. The ambulance moved at a slow pace through the city, with grieving fans appearing like a human ocean around Zubeen. People, holding aloft cut-outs of the beloved singer, sang his popular tracks and shared each other’s sorrow.

Zubeen’s wife Garima, who was accompanying the mortal remains, thanked his fans for showering their love.