Ed Sheeran Surprises Mumbai School Students With A Visit, Performs For Them | WATCH

Ed Sheeran, popular American singer-songwriter, is all set for his third concert in India on March 16. He will be peforming in Mumbai as a part of his Asia and Europe Tour. The concert will take place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds in Mumbai. Before Sheeran takes the stage, Prateek Kuhad and Calum Scott will perform a special set during his +–=·— Tour (Mathematics). Ahead of his grand concert, Ed Sheeran visited a school in Mumbai and a video of the same is going viral on social media.

Ed Sheeran | Image; X

Ed Sheeran visits a school in Mumbai

Ed Sheeran recently took to his social media handle to share a video of himself visiting a school in Mumbai. The singer met with a bunch of kids in the school and had a blast playing music for them while they rejoiced during his visit. Not just Ed Sheeran performed for the students in the school, he also watched them perform with a bright smile on his face. Ed Sheeran was overjoyed after visitng the school and shared his experience with his fans on social media. Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Visited a school in Mumbai this morning and swapped performances with the kids, so much fun. Great being back in India too."

Ed Sheeran to perform in Mumbai for the 3rd time

Ed Sheeran's +-=÷× Tour (Mathematics) will conclude in Mumbai on March 16 at Mahalaxmi Race Course Grounds, as part of his 2024 Asia and Europe Tour. This will be Sheeran's thirf concert in India, having previously performed there in 2017. The concert will begin at 3 p.m. with a performance by Prateek Kuhad, followed by special guest Calum Scott. Sheeran will take the stage at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets for Ed Sheeran's concert can be obtained only through bookmyshow. General admission tickets cost ₹9,500. The ₹16,000 South Deck ticket offers exclusive amenities such as dedicated lavatories, food and beverage zone, elevated viewing deck, and entry lane.